VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Lowered by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,875,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up 2.7% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 4.12% of VeriSign worth $983,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 847.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,865,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VRSN opened at $287.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.49 and a 12-month high of $290.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $170,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $145,375.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,805.90. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,503 shares of company stock worth $7,158,975. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

