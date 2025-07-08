CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 256.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,215. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $282.55 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

