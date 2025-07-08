Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 2,535 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,739,000 after purchasing an additional 133,329 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

