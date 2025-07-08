Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 187 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,990,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average is $176.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.