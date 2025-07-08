Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,151,500,000 after buying an additional 1,495,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,643,935,000 after buying an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after buying an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $909,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 139.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

