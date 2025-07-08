Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,067 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,067 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,496,000 after purchasing an additional 382,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,602,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,157,000 after purchasing an additional 471,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.55 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 108,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYF. Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

