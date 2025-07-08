Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

