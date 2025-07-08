Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 25,697 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 287,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

