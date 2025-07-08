Sharper & Granite LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,021,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.44. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

