ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 344.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe makes up approximately 0.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:RNR opened at $239.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $210.51 and a one year high of $300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.51.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

