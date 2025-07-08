Brown Advisory Inc. Has $115.70 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Arch Capital Group worth $115,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

