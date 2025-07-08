CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,714,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.88.

CRWD opened at $505.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.66. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

