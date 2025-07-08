Brown Advisory Inc. Has $460.01 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,161,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $460,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

