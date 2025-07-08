NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,283 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 58,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.29% of NXP Semiconductors worth $142,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.28.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

