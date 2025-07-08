China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 907 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $566.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $568.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

