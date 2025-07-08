Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 46,536 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,536 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $132,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $317,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $724,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $337.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.95 and its 200-day moving average is $315.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

