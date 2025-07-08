Brown Advisory Inc. Has $165.89 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,442,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 5.50% of Nomad Foods worth $165,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13,508.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 964.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $822.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.39 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

