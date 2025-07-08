Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.35% of Motorola Solutions worth $256,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.17 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.41.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

