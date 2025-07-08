Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Position Boosted by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $260.01 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

