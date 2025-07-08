Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of PH opened at $706.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $664.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.27. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $720.90.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

