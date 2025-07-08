Best Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – July 5th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling products or services via online platforms, including pure?play retailers like Amazon and Shopify as well as digital marketplaces such as Alibaba. By investing in these stocks, shareholders seek exposure to the rapid growth of internet?based commerce, digital payments, and logistics innovation. While ecommerce firms often deliver strong revenue expansion, they can also exhibit heightened volatility due to shifting consumer preferences, competitive pressures, and technological change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,686,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. 3,300,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,615. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW stock traded up $15.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,050.49. 158,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,375. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $888.75 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,060.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,039.22.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 585,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

