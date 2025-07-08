Medical Stocks Worth Watching – July 5th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Centene, Hims & Hers Health, and Walmart are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device manufacturers, diagnostics providers, and related service businesses. Investors buy medical stocks to gain exposure to advances in drug development, medical technology and healthcare services. Their performance is often driven by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent developments and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.69. 6,161,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $779.60. 1,450,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 33,741,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,394,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,391,440. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,686,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,082,978. The company has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35.

