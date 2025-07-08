Fullcircle Wealth LLC Invests $239,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $172.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

