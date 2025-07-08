Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.