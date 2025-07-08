Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,261,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 155,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Danaher worth $258,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,130,740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Danaher by 24,958.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after buying an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Danaher by 4,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,601,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Danaher by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after buying an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 460.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after buying an additional 1,107,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $199.60 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

