Comparing Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) & Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public -0.54% 20.53% 6.06% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.81 billion 3.09 -$98.00 million ($0.50) -610.60 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Detwiler Fenton Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Detwiler Fenton Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Willis Towers Watson Public and Detwiler Fenton Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 1 1 7 1 2.80 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $355.20, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

