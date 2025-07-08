PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:ISD opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

