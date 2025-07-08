Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

