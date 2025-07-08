Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on July 31st

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7568 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 4.0% increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Toronto Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

NYSE TD opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $75.12.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

