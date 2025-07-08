Verizon Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares in the company, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Verizon Communications stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

