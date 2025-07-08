Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,793 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Fiserv worth $418,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $173.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day moving average is $199.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

