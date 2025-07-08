Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.51.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

