Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $301.92 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 171,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $301,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.