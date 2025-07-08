Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $343,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 347,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 33,884 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 61,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $474,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $143.76 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.27.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 335,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,291,800. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $6,019,548. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

