AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 17.6% increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. AZZ has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $101.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

Insider Activity at AZZ

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.