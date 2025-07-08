Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) & International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) and International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harvard Bioscience and International Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50 International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 0.00

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 577.20%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than International Isotopes.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.9% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of International Isotopes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and International Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -63.51% -4.96% -2.24% International Isotopes 0.35% 1.21% 0.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and International Isotopes”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $94.14 million 0.21 -$12.40 million ($1.32) -0.34 International Isotopes $13.90 million 2.76 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

International Isotopes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings. It also provides preclinical products that includes platform to assess physiological data from organisms for research, drug discovery, and drug development services comprising implantable and externally worn telemetry systems for use in research to collect cardiovascular, central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic data; behavioral products; isolated organ and surgical products, instruments and accessories for tissue, and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; turn-key respiratory system solutions, including plethysmograph chambers, data acquisition hardware, physiological signal analysis software, and final report generation; inhalation and exposure systems; and GLP-capable data acquisition and analysis systems. The company markets its products through sales organizations, websites, and distributors to research scientists in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities, hospitals, and government laboratories; and contract research organizations and academic labs. It primarily sells its products under Harvard Apparatus, DSI, Buxco, Biochrom, BTX, Heka, Hugo Sachs, Multichannel Systems MCS GmbH, and Panlab brands. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Fluorine Products. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed and positron emission tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. This segment also offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot and pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy and various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals and sodium iodide I-131 generic drug product for medical, industrial, and research applications. The Fluorine Products segment is involved in the production of small-scale qualification samples of high purity fluoride gas for various industrial applications, as well as development of laboratory and analytical processes required to support the planned uranium de-conversion and fluorine extraction facility. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

