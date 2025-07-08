Critical Analysis: Eastman Kodak (KODK) and The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastman Kodak and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Kodak $1.04 billion $102.00 million 12.59 Eastman Kodak Competitors $3.75 billion $270.32 million 6.90

Eastman Kodak’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastman Kodak. Eastman Kodak is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Eastman Kodak has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Kodak’s peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eastman Kodak and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Kodak 6.05% 8.01% 2.90% Eastman Kodak Competitors -157.71% -96.39% -8.84%

Summary

Eastman Kodak beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment provides digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions; press systems and components under the PROSPER brand name, as well as print inks and primers under the KODAK OPTIMAX, KODACHROME, and KODAK EKTACOLOR brand names; and PRINERGY, a workflow production software, which is used by customers to manage digital and conventional print content from file creation to output. This segment offers its products to commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, décor, and packaging/labels. The Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment engages in industrial film and chemicals, motion picture, advanced materials and functional printing, and IP licensing and analytical activities. This segment also comprises the Kodak Research Laboratories, which conducts research, develops new product or new business opportunities, and files patent applications for its inventions and innovations, as well as manages licensing of its intellectual property to third parties. The Brand segment engages in the licensing of Kodak brand to third parties. The company is also involved in the operation of Eastman Business Park, a technology center and industrial complex. It sells its products and services through direct sales, third party resellers, dealers, channel partners, and distributors. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

