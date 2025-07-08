Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

