KuCoin Token Price Hits $11.04 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and approximately $2.36 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $11.04 or 0.00010143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,467,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,467,222 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

