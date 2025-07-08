ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ZTO Express (Cayman) to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 1 3.00 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 364 1333 1508 90 2.40

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $21.76, indicating a potential upside of 21.43%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 1.64%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.77% 15.91% 10.65% ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $6.07 billion $1.21 billion 11.34 ZTO Express (Cayman) Competitors $6.81 billion $184.70 million 14.01

ZTO Express (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZTO Express (Cayman). ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ZTO Express (Cayman) has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZTO Express (Cayman)’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ZTO Express (Cayman) pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. ZTO Express (Cayman) pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ZTO Express (Cayman) is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

