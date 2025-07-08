Analyzing Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) and Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sensata Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Watts Water Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sensata Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watts Water Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensata Technologies 1 6 5 0 2.33 Watts Water Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensata Technologies and Watts Water Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.42, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus target price of $231.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.44%. Given Sensata Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sensata Technologies is more favorable than Watts Water Technologies.

Dividends

Sensata Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Watts Water Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sensata Technologies pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watts Water Technologies pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Watts Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensata Technologies 3.19% 17.12% 6.72% Watts Water Technologies 13.07% 17.59% 12.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sensata Technologies and Watts Water Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensata Technologies $3.84 billion 1.20 $128.48 million $0.81 39.00 Watts Water Technologies $2.24 billion 3.72 $291.20 million $8.73 28.61

Watts Water Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sensata Technologies. Watts Water Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensata Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Watts Water Technologies beats Sensata Technologies on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure, temperature, and position sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain for engine/transmission, and exhaust management for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers. The Sensing Solutions segment provides application-specific sensor and electrical protection products, such as pressure, temperature, and position sensors; motor and compressor protectors; high-voltage contactors; solid state relays; bimetal electromechanical controls; power inverters; charge controllers; battery management systems; operator controls; and power conversion systems. It serves automotive, on-road truck, construction, and original equipment manufacturers in agriculture, control, appliance, medical, energy and charging infrastructure, data/telecom, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as systems integrators, aerospace, and motor and compressor distributors. Sensata Technologies Holding plc was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, leak detection and protection products, commercial washroom solutions, and emergency safety products and equipment for plumbing and hot water applications. It also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial boilers; water heaters and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless-steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications. In addition, the company offers drainage and water re-use products, such as drainage products, engineered rainwater harvesting solutions for commercial, industrial, marine, and residential applications; connected roof drain systems; and water quality products that include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, conditioning, and scale prevention systems for commercial, marine, and residential applications. The company sells its products to plumbing, heating, and mechanical wholesale distributors and dealers; original equipment manufacturers; specialty product distributors; and do-it-yourself and retail chains, as well as wholesalers and private label accounts. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

