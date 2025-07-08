Sharper & Granite LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.