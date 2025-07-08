Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Holdings Trimmed by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,491 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172,696 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,132,000 after acquiring an additional 303,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

