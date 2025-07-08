Sharper & Granite LLC Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sharper & Granite LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 3.2% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

