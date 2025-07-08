Sharper & Granite LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sharper & Granite LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VUG stock opened at $438.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $442.41. The firm has a market cap of $175.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

