ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 7,706 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

ARGA Investment Management LP reduced its stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.41. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

