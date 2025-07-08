Sharper & Granite LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sharper & Granite LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,342,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

