Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $1,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $574,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock opened at $221.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average is $217.38. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.