SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,506,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 302,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA CWI opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.