ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,366 shares during the period. Magna International comprises approximately 3.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 1.06% of Magna International worth $101,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE MGA opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Profile

(Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.